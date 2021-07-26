Digiwage Price Reaches $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. In the last seven days, Digiwage has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Digiwage has a market cap of $46,277.43 and approximately $1.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digiwage coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Digiwage alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000166 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About Digiwage

Digiwage (WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Digiwage Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WAGEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Digiwage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digiwage and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.