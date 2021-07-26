$557.10 Million in Sales Expected for UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) to post sales of $557.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for UWM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $446.20 million to $761.21 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that UWM will report full-year sales of $3.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $4.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $4.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for UWM.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.25 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of UWM in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of UWM from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of UWM in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.45.

In related news, Director Robert Verdun acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 136,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UWM in the first quarter valued at $2,557,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in UWM in the first quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

UWM stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.57. 67,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,366,103. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. UWM has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

