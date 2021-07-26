Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Continental Resources reported earnings per share of ($0.71) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 174.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $3.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $3.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLR. TD Securities raised their target price on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist raised their target price on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities raised their target price on Continental Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Continental Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Continental Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

In other news, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $216,684.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $835,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 79.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 87.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,582,053 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $92,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,582 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 36.5% in the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,222,846 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $109,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 21.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,972,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $128,626,000 after acquiring an additional 870,128 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth $8,554,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 3,487.9% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 510,779 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,214,000 after acquiring an additional 496,543 shares during the period. 13.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLR stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,111. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of -81.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 3.33. Continental Resources has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $40.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently -37.61%.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

