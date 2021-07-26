Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,692 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 70,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 11,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.95. 258,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,795,834. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.53 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.57.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

