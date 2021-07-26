Colony Group LLC Sells 6,241 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Colony Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,241 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $32,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 21,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $151.84. 129,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,678,027. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.58. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $103.48 and a 52-week high of $152.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

