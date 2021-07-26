Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 39,058 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 348,259 shares.The stock last traded at $325.02 and had previously closed at $325.84.
STMP has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum downgraded Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Maxim Group lowered Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.34.
In other Stamps.com news, CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 92,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.61, for a total value of $29,948,163.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amine Khechfe sold 4,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $991,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,418 shares of company stock valued at $47,771,190. 6.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STMP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stamps.com by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Stamps.com by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Stamps.com by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,358,000 after purchasing an additional 14,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.
About Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP)
Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.
See Also: Call Option Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.