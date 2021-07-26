Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 39,058 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 348,259 shares.The stock last traded at $325.02 and had previously closed at $325.84.

STMP has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum downgraded Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Maxim Group lowered Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.34.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. Stamps.com had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Stamps.com news, CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 92,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.61, for a total value of $29,948,163.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amine Khechfe sold 4,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $991,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,418 shares of company stock valued at $47,771,190. 6.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STMP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stamps.com by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Stamps.com by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Stamps.com by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,358,000 after purchasing an additional 14,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

