Physicians Financial Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of D. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $344,479,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,619,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,414,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153,315 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $238,616,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,413,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,561 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,979,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:D traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.11. 197,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,653,509. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.90. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $86.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.29, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.19%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.30.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

