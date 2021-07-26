Atwater Malick LLC Sells 317 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Atwater Malick LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Atwater Malick LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,885,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $505,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,285,000 after buying an additional 12,555 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 203,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,490,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded up $0.78 on Monday, reaching $442.54. 222,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,453,349. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $426.85. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $320.55 and a 12 month high of $442.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

