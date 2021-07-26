Automata Network (ATA) Trading 1% Higher Over Last Week

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Automata Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001045 BTC on exchanges. Automata Network has a market capitalization of $70.82 million and approximately $31.33 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Automata Network has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00037913 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00113207 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.28 or 0.00132859 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,336.52 or 0.99960324 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002706 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.51 or 0.00814473 BTC.

About Automata Network

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Automata Network Coin Trading

