Realio Network Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $431,366.00 (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Realio Network coin can now be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00002976 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Realio Network has a total market capitalization of $7.69 million and $431,366.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Realio Network has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00037913 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00113207 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.28 or 0.00132859 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,336.52 or 0.99960324 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002706 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $320.51 or 0.00814473 BTC.

About Realio Network

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Buying and Selling Realio Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Realio Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Realio Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

