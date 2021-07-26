Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) will report earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Zumiez’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. Zumiez reported earnings per share of $1.01 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zumiez.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.99. Zumiez had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $279.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

In other news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $109,767.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $254,559.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,614 shares of company stock valued at $688,194. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 404.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 888 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 7,631.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Zumiez by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 77.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZUMZ traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.66. 2,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,466. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.72.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zumiez (ZUMZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.