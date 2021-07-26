$445.03 Million in Sales Expected for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) will announce $445.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $422.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $483.80 million. Cabot Oil & Gas reported sales of $332.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full-year sales of $2.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $4.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cabot Oil & Gas.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $459.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.86 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.58%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COG traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.08. 166,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,479,540. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.15. Cabot Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $21.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.33%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

