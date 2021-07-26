Cormark Raises Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target to C$24.00

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Cormark from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 55.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on REAL. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Real Matters to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Real Matters from C$15.68 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.10.

Get Real Matters alerts:

Shares of REAL traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$15.46. 87,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,929. Real Matters has a 52-week low of C$13.87 and a 52-week high of C$33.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$16.87. The firm has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90.

In related news, Senior Officer Ryan Jacob Smith sold 65,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.72, for a total value of C$1,090,256.19. Also, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.57, for a total value of C$49,722.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,668,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$44,226,596.93. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,211 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,946.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.