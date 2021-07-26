Scotiabank Increases iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target to C$88.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$84.00 to C$88.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$71.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on iA Financial from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. iA Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$80.14.

IAG stock traded up C$0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$66.53. The company had a trading volume of 58,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,889. The stock has a market cap of C$7.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.76, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.44. iA Financial has a 12 month low of C$44.10 and a 12 month high of C$72.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$68.32.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.75 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$331.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that iA Financial will post 8.3799994 EPS for the current year.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

