Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target Increased to C$103.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$96.00 to C$103.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on L. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities raised Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$78.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$84.86.

Loblaw Companies stock traded up C$0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$80.66. 127,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,182. Loblaw Companies has a twelve month low of C$60.86 and a twelve month high of C$80.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$76.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.80 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Loblaw Companies will post 5.4899998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 13,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.46, for a total value of C$928,084.63.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

