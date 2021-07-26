ATB Capital Boosts Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$33.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price objective boosted by ATB Capital from C$28.00 to C$33.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.87.

TSE AC traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$25.23. 1,743,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,005,598. Air Canada has a one year low of C$14.48 and a one year high of C$31.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$26.42. The stock has a market cap of C$8.45 billion and a PE ratio of -1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,410.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($3.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.66) by C($1.08). The business had revenue of C$729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$660.11 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Canada will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

