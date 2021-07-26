Physicians Financial Services Inc. Has $1.34 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $19,683,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $4,953,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $11,790,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,484,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,320,000 after purchasing an additional 516,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on JPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.12.

NYSE:JPM traded up $0.84 on Monday, reaching $151.48. The stock had a trading volume of 437,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,819,493. The firm has a market cap of $458.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $167.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

