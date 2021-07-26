Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Physicians Financial Services Inc.

Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,728 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,249 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.31.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,675,000 shares of company stock worth $447,896,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.82. 376,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,653,486. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $53.66 and a 1 year high of $91.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.91. The company has a market cap of $245.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

