Physicians Financial Services Inc. Acquires 1,843 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 1.5% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.4% in the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 49,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 110,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,854,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.1% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 964.4% in the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 238.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,304,000 after buying an additional 121,487 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.92.

UPS stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $209.95. The company had a trading volume of 87,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,491,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.62. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.54 and a 1-year high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

