CGI (GIB) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for CGI (NYSE: GIB):

7/23/2021 – CGI had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$121.00 to C$128.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – CGI had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$120.00 to C$135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/20/2021 – CGI was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

7/19/2021 – CGI had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$114.00 to C$124.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – CGI was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating. They now have a $123.00 price target on the stock.

6/29/2021 – CGI was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

GIB traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,594. CGI Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.58 and a 52 week high of $92.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.32. CGI had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Bank acquired a new position in CGI in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in CGI by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CGI by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,360,000 after buying an additional 83,330 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 18,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter worth $489,000. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

