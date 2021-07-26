CGI (GIB) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for CGI (NYSE: GIB):
- 7/23/2021 – CGI had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$121.00 to C$128.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/22/2021 – CGI had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$120.00 to C$135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/20/2021 – CGI was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “
- 7/19/2021 – CGI had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$114.00 to C$124.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/15/2021 – CGI was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating. They now have a $123.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/29/2021 – CGI was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “
GIB traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,594. CGI Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.58 and a 52 week high of $92.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05.
CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.32. CGI had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
