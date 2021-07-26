SageGuard Financial Group LLC Sells 1,051 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

SageGuard Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,528 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 1.4% of SageGuard Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. SageGuard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 746.4% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.39.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $242.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,484. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.64 and a fifty-two week high of $245.05. The company has a market capitalization of $181.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.68.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 85.29%.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

