Beaton Management Co. Inc. Makes New $230,000 Investment in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,604,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,054,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 43.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,514,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,424,000 after acquiring an additional 757,062 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,513,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,216,000 after acquiring an additional 225,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,954,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,081,410,000 after acquiring an additional 211,818 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total transaction of $251,850.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,911.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total value of $405,366.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,071.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,486 shares of company stock worth $4,268,471 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.10.

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded up $2.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $251.24. 6,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,896. The firm has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -565.65 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $251.93. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.82 and a 52-week high of $269.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a positive return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

