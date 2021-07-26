Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Hits New 12-Month High at $69.55

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $69.55 and last traded at $67.30, with a volume of 14992 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.70.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLBE. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.50.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.15 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Global-e Online Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

