Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,275.00

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,275 ($16.66) and last traded at GBX 1,235 ($16.14), with a volume of 10329 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,215 ($15.87).

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,592 ($20.80) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Friday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,592 ($20.80) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Secure Trust Bank from GBX 1,575 ($20.58) to GBX 1,758 ($22.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,110.95. The firm has a market cap of £230.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

