Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Shares Up 5.7%

Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) shot up 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.35 and last traded at $6.33. 44,681 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,848,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.99.

Separately, Mizuho increased their price target on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comstock Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.68.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.16.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $340.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.50 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 23.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 41,094 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 63,208 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 19.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

