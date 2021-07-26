iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC cut its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,616 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $16,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,592.0% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 761,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 716,316 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,593,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,301,000 after purchasing an additional 486,960 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 723,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,152,000 after purchasing an additional 358,928 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,214,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,966,000 after purchasing an additional 334,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,092,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $148.19. 43,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,273. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.30. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $108.20 and a 1-year high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.