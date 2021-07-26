Colony Group LLC Has $19.98 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Colony Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,554 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $2,572,000. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 24,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $79.24. 695,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,982,713. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $60.97 and a 12 month high of $82.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

