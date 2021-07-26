NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC cut its stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,164 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $12,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVCR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in NovoCure by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in NovoCure by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $969,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,845,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,403,000. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVCR. Mizuho downgraded shares of NovoCure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price (down previously from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NovoCure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

In other NovoCure news, insider Ely Benaim sold 1,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total transaction of $347,628.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,092 shares in the company, valued at $6,655,197.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.54, for a total transaction of $183,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,859 shares in the company, valued at $13,556,080.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,496 shares of company stock worth $6,620,663 over the last 90 days. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NovoCure stock traded down $4.29 on Monday, reaching $185.08. 9,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,493. NovoCure Limited has a 1-year low of $64.91 and a 1-year high of $232.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 8.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,721.70 and a beta of 1.08.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

