Colony Group LLC Has $27.17 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2021

Colony Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $27,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,285.0% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.98. 43,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977,315. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.94 and a 12 month high of $78.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.13.

