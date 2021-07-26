Analysts Expect Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.01 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) will announce sales of $46.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Porch Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $46.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $45.04 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Porch Group will report full-year sales of $177.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $176.78 million to $178.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $256.95 million, with estimates ranging from $240.10 million to $273.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Porch Group.

Get Porch Group alerts:

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.99 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PRCH shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Porch Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Stephens started coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Porch Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

NASDAQ PRCH traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $18.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,966. Porch Group has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 0.12.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $29,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 322,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,280,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRCH. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 1st quarter worth $67,260,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 4th quarter worth $50,209,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 1st quarter worth $55,755,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,140,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 1st quarter worth $34,388,000. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Porch Group (PRCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.