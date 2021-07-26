Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.51 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) will post sales of $5.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.43 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.59 billion. Truist Financial posted sales of $5.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full-year sales of $22.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.09 billion to $22.36 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $22.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.84 billion to $22.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 112,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 37,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 771.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 59,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.74. 123,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,777,602. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $34.86 and a 12 month high of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $73.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.37%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

