Trinity Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,786 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.3% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $227.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,066,766. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.78. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $161.90 and a 1 year high of $227.61.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.