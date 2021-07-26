$6.86 EPS Expected for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) will post earnings of $6.86 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Humana’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $6.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.64. Humana posted earnings of $12.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 45.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humana will report full-year earnings of $21.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.55 to $21.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $24.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.11 to $25.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.65.

Shares of HUM stock traded down $5.94 on Monday, hitting $465.28. 17,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,946. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.89. Humana has a one year low of $370.22 and a one year high of $475.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $442.76.

In related news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total transaction of $2,288,026.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,855.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Humana by 437.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Humana by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 12,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,397,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Humana by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,627,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

