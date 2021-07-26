TokenPay Hits Market Cap of $1.25 Million (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and $116,713.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TokenPay has traded up 19.4% against the dollar. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0568 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,251.88 or 0.99686837 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00031014 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006227 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 52.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00068578 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000739 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00009979 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

