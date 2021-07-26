Brokerages Expect Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) will report earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rayonier’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Rayonier posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rayonier.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 2.78%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RYN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, CEO David L. Nunes sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $7,604,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,990,703.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,149,782. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 214,670 shares of company stock worth $8,165,384. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,159,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,667,000 after acquiring an additional 56,424 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,606,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,795,000 after acquiring an additional 610,379 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,331,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,177,000 after acquiring an additional 512,543 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,998,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,443,000 after acquiring an additional 72,090 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,809,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,169,000 after acquiring an additional 17,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RYN traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.19. 9,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,634. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.73 and a beta of 0.95. Rayonier has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 432.00%.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rayonier (RYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.