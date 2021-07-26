Atwater Malick LLC Cuts Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Atwater Malick LLC cut its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Diageo makes up 3.2% of Atwater Malick LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 10.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DEO traded down $1.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $191.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,082. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $127.12 and a 12 month high of $197.67. The company has a market capitalization of $111.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays set a $191.49 target price on Diageo and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.12.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

