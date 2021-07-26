CSM Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HLIO. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Helios Technologies by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on HLIO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of HLIO traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.61. The company had a trading volume of 635 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.03. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.40 and a 52 week high of $79.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.25. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $204.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 16.07%.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

