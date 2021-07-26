Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to Post -$0.72 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to report earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.76) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.67). Nektar Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.17) to ($2.67). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.47) to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nektar Therapeutics.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.15 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.12% and a negative net margin of 340.31%. Nektar Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Shares of NKTR stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.25. 8,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,291. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.51.

In other news, Director Robert Chess sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $59,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $144,533.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,401 shares of company stock worth $1,419,508 in the last ninety days. 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,027,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,543,000 after purchasing an additional 649,056 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,954,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,093,000 after purchasing an additional 88,346 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,326,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,534,000 after acquiring an additional 40,953 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,250,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 537.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,966,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,578 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.