11,809 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Bought by CSM Advisors LLC

CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,809 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of American Express stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $173.29. 133,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,453,701. The company has a market capitalization of $139.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.02. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.21%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Express from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of American Express from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $173.18 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.21.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.