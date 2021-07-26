Brokerages Anticipate Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) to announce $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Calix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Calix posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Calix will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $162.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.46 million. Calix had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 10.15%. Calix’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CALX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BWS Financial initiated coverage on Calix in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barrington Research started coverage on Calix in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Calix in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Calix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

In other Calix news, COO Michael Weening sold 8,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $412,531.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $12,872,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 575,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,572,750 over the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Calix by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Calix by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Calix by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CALX traded down $1.01 on Monday, hitting $47.69. 20,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,212. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 52.37 and a beta of 1.56. Calix has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.09.

Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services.

