Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.99 Billion

Analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) will report sales of $2.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.92 billion and the highest is $3.03 billion. Sonic Automotive reported sales of $2.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full-year sales of $12.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.11 billion to $12.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $14.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.68 billion to $14.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sonic Automotive.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 1.97%.

SAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2,190.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 522.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 8,817.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAH stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $48.86. 1,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,006. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.87. Sonic Automotive has a 1-year low of $34.05 and a 1-year high of $56.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.47%.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

