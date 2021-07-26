Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) to announce $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.92. Maxim Integrated Products reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will report full year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Maxim Integrated Products.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 31.77%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

MXIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

NASDAQ MXIM traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.79. 36,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,306,604. The company has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19. Maxim Integrated Products has a one year low of $63.74 and a one year high of $105.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 5.38.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $327,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 65,600 shares of company stock worth $6,655,576 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MXIM. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.