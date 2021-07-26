CSM Advisors LLC Makes New $20.03 Million Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 108,561 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $20,032,000. The Walt Disney comprises about 2.8% of CSM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,115,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,988,460,000 after purchasing an additional 823,137 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,907,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,039 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,003,286,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,344,169 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,908,706,000 after acquiring an additional 455,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,613,857 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,773,949,000 after acquiring an additional 323,467 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $177.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,040,354. The company has a market capitalization of $321.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $113.37 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.21.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.88.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

