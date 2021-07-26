ZKSwap 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $17.01 Million (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 26th. One ZKSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001887 BTC on exchanges. ZKSwap has a market capitalization of $145.56 million and $17.01 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZKSwap has traded up 11.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZKSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00037749 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00113049 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.55 or 0.00131941 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,931.39 or 0.99649100 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.05 or 0.00816639 BTC.

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap’s launch date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZKSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZKSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.