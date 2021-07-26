Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Position Raised by SkyView Investment Advisors LLC

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 113.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32.9% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $2,448,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $13,241,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.7% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.67.

NYSE:LMT traded down $13.01 on Monday, hitting $367.76. 47,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $402.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $382.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.