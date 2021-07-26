Factorial Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Factorial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 330.4% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Franklin Resources by 229.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.81. 71,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,178,156. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.97 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BEN shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $81,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

