Factorial Partners LLC Raises Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 89.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Post during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Post during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Post by 18,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Post by 4,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Post during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:POST traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $104.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,271. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.38 and a 52-week high of $117.91. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.26). Post had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Post’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on POST shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. lifted their price target on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Post currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

