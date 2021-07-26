Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.5% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the first quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded up $9.38 on Monday, hitting $2,765.70. 27,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,181. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,776.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,512.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total value of $7,843,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,549,012.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total transaction of $31,963,589.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,963,589.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,312 shares of company stock worth $166,477,588 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,558.32.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

