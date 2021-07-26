SageGuard Financial Group LLC Buys 721 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

SageGuard Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,236,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,800,000 after buying an additional 1,645,182 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $2,345,618,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,866,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,825,000 after buying an additional 571,710 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 6.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,450,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,799,000 after buying an additional 1,492,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,949,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,823.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KO traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.61. 64,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,698,482. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.05. The company has a market cap of $244.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $46.22 and a 52 week high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

