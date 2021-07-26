Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 39.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $151.82. The company had a trading volume of 115,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,027. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $103.48 and a twelve month high of $152.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.58.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.